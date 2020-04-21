HICKSVILLE — Mayor Ron Jones announced a declaration of a state of emergency in the village of Hicksville as part of the village council’s teleconference meeting Monday.
In the declaration, Jones stated “A state of emergency exists in the village of Hicksville, Ohio, and I invoke those applicable portions of the ordinances of the village of Hicksville and the Ohio Revised Code that are applicable to the COVID-19 emergency to be in full force and effect in the village of Hicksville as is necessary to exercise all emergency authority necessary for the protection of lives and property of the citizens of the village of Hicksville and for the continuation of local government with a minimum amount of disruption.”
The declaration also noted that “All citizens of the village of Hicksville are called up and directed to comply with necessary emergency measures, to cooperate with public officials and employees executing emergency operational plans and to comply with the lawful direction of properly identified officers.”
Much of the decision to issue the declaration involved making the village eligible for potential funding down the road, noting “This declaration shall be broadly interpreted to qualify the village of Hicksville, its employees, citizens and businesses for any and all grants, funding, loans, discounts or any other assistance or benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic from any federal, state or local government or from any private company, organization or entity offering such benefits.”
The state of emergency will be in effect until no longer deemed necessary by Jones.
The council heard from administrator Kent Miller about the village’s four ongoing major projects: paving and curb work on East Smith Street, valve work on South Maple Street and sewer work on West High Street and Chicago Avenue.
Ohio Public Works Commission grant money anticipated for covering the cost of waterline work on West High Street, however, was not appropriated by the capital bill prior to the coronavirus outbreak, preventing the contract from being received on July 1 as usual.
Miller noted that federal money through the Downtown Community Development Block Grant program funds was diverted from the state for use elsewhere and those applications would be rolled into 2021 funding. The effect that may have on the projects at the lift station on Defiance Avenue, well field behind Haver Drive and water tower projects or county CDBG allocation for other projects.
Jones and the council also discussed times for residents to burn recreational fires, advising them to only burn around dusk, not throughout the day, while also putting them out at night instead of letting them smolder.
Jones urged residents not to mow grass into the street, as it causes a hazard for motorcyclists and bicyclists, along with getting into the sewers, reminding residents of an existing ordinance against it.
Jones also noted he had been meeting with the Defiance County Health Department three times a week, getting updated information on courses of action in the coronavirus pandemic and advising people to visit the health department’s website.
Finally, Jones noted advised non-essential businesses to have a plan on how to continue social distancing for customers and employees when they potentially re-open in the coming weeks.
In other business, the council:
• held a first reading on an ordinance that amended a section of codified ordinances of the village that establishes current charges for rescue company services.
• approved a resolution authorizing participation and funding in the ODOT road salt contracts awarded in 2020 in accordance with Ohio Revised Code 5513.01(B).
• heard from park director Val Shull that a meeting of the parks board would not be held due to the coronavirus outbreak. All playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts and skateboard areas have been closed and caution-taped.
