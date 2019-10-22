HICKSVILLE — During Wednesday night’s meeting, the Hicksville Village Council held first readings of ordinances amending water and refuse rates next year.
If approved, the water rates would increase by 15 percent, with $2 added to the refuse bill.
Council plans to give the ordinances three readings before making a decision in order for residents to comment on them if they so choose.
In other business, council:
• heard Police Chief Mark Denning speak on policy and procedures suggested by the Ohio Plan Liability insurance program. Should council allow the police department to adopt this program, it would follow uniform police procedures which are updated daily and provide standards for all police in Ohio to follow. Police would have to take daily training to maintain knowledge of the updates. The matter was passed on to the police and fire committee.
• approved an ordinance amending appropriations.
• discussed the possibility of selling land on the corner of Arthur and Main streets, which was formerly the location of a rain garden. Although the property at the moment cannot be sold, village solicitor Troy Essex can alter the deed that comes with the property. Essex said he would look into the matter further.
• welcomed new police officer Roston Becker, who was sworn in by Mayor Diane Collins.
• was reminded of trick-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday and the annual Halloween carnival from 6-8 p.m.
• has received proposals for new telephone services. Collins and others voiced the opinion that Frontier’s phone services are too expensive; however, nothing definite has been decided.
