HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council held its regular meeting in person Monday evening, with readings of ordinances and resolutions marking the slate.
In the solicitor’s report, a final reading of an ordinance to amend EMS rates was held, along with first readings of a pair of resolutions for contracts.
The first was to enter a contract with API Construction for work on curbs on Smith Street and the second was to renew a contract for Werlor Waste Control for trash disposal and recycling services for two additional years.
The annual Memorial Day parade in Hicksville has been cancelled. A small service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day.
Spring maintenance on the main water tower at the park will begin this week, noting that lower-than-usual water pressure may occur for some customers during that time. The work is projected to be finished by mid-June.
In addition, the village will perform its annual hydrant flushing and maintenance program on Wednesday and Thursday evenings between 11 p.m.-7 a.m. Customers may notice a slight iron residue in their water on those two days. Drivers are advised to avoid areas of hydrant flushing and citizens are advised to avoid washing white laundry during those times.
With the recent guidelines for summer baseball and softball – along with public pool recommendations – released by the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine, the parks and recreation department announced that it will be abiding by the governor’s guidelines and the Hicksville Ball Association will move forward with play this summer.
In addition, the community pool will tentatively open June 1, in accordance with the state’s new guidelines allowing pools to open May 26 with reduced capacity and social distancing guidelines in place.
Before the regular council meeting began, a joint meeting with Hicksville township trustees was held, with the main topic being the repair of nuisance houses. Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones noted that the public nuisance board meets monthly and can address issues, including potential citations or repairs.
Jones also urged residents to complete for the census, noting that Hicksville is up to 66 percent signed up online, which is ahead of the natural average.
“Ten minutes of time could be worth 10 years of grants for the village,” noted Jones.
In other business, the council:
• noted that the American Electric Power distribution rate increase has been postponed until next year.
• heard that residents need to make sure lids are down on trash cans and not halfway open when picked up by Werlor, with refuse sometimes not being picked up or lid cans breaking.
• encouraged residents to file their city income taxes. The deadline to file and pay is July 15, but earlier filing gives the village a better idea on the budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.