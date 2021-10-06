HICKSVILLE — Hicksville village council approved an ordinance to increase minimum sewer charges for users of the village sewer system during its regular meeting Monday evening.
The ordinance amends existing codified ordinances for a three-percent increase on per-gallon charges with a raise to $10.01 per 1,000 gallons effective in Jan. 2022, $10.31 effective in Jan. 2023 and $10.62 effective in Jan. 2024 with users outside of the village having such charges doubled in those ranges. A minimum charge of $30 will also be added for “each and every house, device or individual structure of any sort whatsoever with access to the Village sewage system.”
A monthly flat rate of $80.05 effective in Jan. 2022, $81.55 effective Jan. 2023 and $83.10 effective Jan. 2024 will also be used for existing users inside the village who do not have water meters.Those numbers rose to $130.10, $133.10 and $136.20 for users outside the village without meters.
New users without meters that sign up after Jan. 1, 2022 will have their flat rates at $107.76, $110.90 and $114.23 for the aforementioned span inside the village and $185.52, $191.09 and $196.02 outside the village
Council also heard from Jim Pristas of Ambulance Billing Network, who gave a presentation regarding the outsourcing of ambulance billing for the village. Council agreed to look into the proposal to determine any cost saving.
The village park board updated council on their concerns on the liner in the village pool and whether to replace it. Council inquired into whether the issue could be patched for the next couple of years before replacing the liner completely.
In his report to council, Mayor Ron Jones noted that the Hicksville Fire Department’s annual 5K Fire Run and Walk will be held this Saturday, Oct. 9. The fireman’s breakfast will be held from 7-11 a.m. at the fire department with the run/walk starting at 9 a.m. Strollers are welcome but pets are not. Parking will be located behind the Hicksville Bank and at the Grace United Methodist Church.
Those still interested in running can sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/OH/Hicksville/Hicksville5KFireRunWalk until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. The cost will be $25.
In other business, council:
• heard a first reading establishing pay ranges for village employees with a three percent pay raise, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
• heard a second reading regarding the village’s sale of lot 55 of Edgerton’s First Addition at public auction after five weeks of advertisement.
• heard a proclamation from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office that the official population of the Village of Hicksville is 3,431 per the 2020 federal census.
• approved the promotion of part-time EMT Hannah Kirkham to full time, replacing former full-time EMT Auston Thomas.
