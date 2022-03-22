HICKSVILLE — Hicksville village council passed a pair of resolutions regarding funding while also approving a hire for the wastewater treatment plant’s open superintendent position during its meeting Monday in council chambers.
Following the water/sewer committee’s meeting last week, the position was offered to Joel Jacobs, who accepted and was approved by council and Mayor Ron Jones during the meeting.
Council also suspended rules and approved a resolution granting authority to the village administrator to submit an application for grant funding through the Safe Routes for School Project.
The same process was taken for a resolution authorizing participation in 2022 salt contracts through the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Dick Altman spoke to council regarding starting a walking trail in the parks system to consult before beginning the project, one that council supported.
Representing the Hicksville Foundation, Jim Schmidt also addressed council presenting a proposal for a splash pad in the village.
Council expressed support for the project, which is still in the planning stages in terms of location and scope.
Jones recognized the recently-sold Slattery Oil in Hicksville, a business that has been part of the village for over 60 years.
Of note, Jones also announced that he is forming a committee to look into the process and possible construction of a new village offices complex.
The streetlight and property committee had already been in the process of exploratory research but Jones desired more input from village citizens.
The committee will be made up of councilmen Ron Beverly, Taylor Klepper and Eric Bassett with residents Kent Miller and Cheryl Smith.
The committee will look further into the feasibility of the project and what it will entail.
