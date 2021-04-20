HICKSVILLE — Following the March resignation of Councilman Cory Wann, a new appointee was named during Monday’s Hicksville Village Council meeting to fill Wann’s spot before a heated discussion for the second straight meeting regarding the requirement of background checks for coaches for the upcoming youth baseball season.
The council’s personnel committee met April 14 to interview four candidates for the position and, following interviews and discussion, Charlie Martin was a unanimous selection to be recommended to mayor Ron Jones to be appointed to the seat.
Following Martin’s approval, council heard from Hicksville Beautification Committee member Susan Mack, who thanked the council for their support over the years. Mack noted that the committee is always looking for more volunteers and younger volunteers and that they would like to see new planters placed downtown, with their move holding off until the village purchased new trash cans.
Mike Brown of American Legion Post 223 spoke to council, informing them that the post is in the process of installing a wheelchair ramp for the building. Brown also noted that Saturday, May 1 will be the Legion’s annual donut sale with proceeds going towards homebound veterans and towards the wheelchair ramp.
Donuts can be ordered ahead of time by calling the legion at 419-542-7295, with donuts available in plain, cinnamon and sugar flavors at $5 a dozen beginning at 7 a.m.
Brown also informed council that they are still planning on holding a Memorial Day parade with permits filed. The Hicksville band will lead the parade.
“This town needs a parade,” said Mayor Ron Jones. “We appreciate the work you are doing.”
Following that discussion, Hicksville Baseball Association board members Greg Miller and Justin Kuhn were in attendance with concerns regarding the requirement of background checks for coaches for summer ball.
Miller brought up concerns with the requirement, saying that the requirement of the checks is hindering potential volunteers as coaches and that the HBA has come up with an outlined code of conduct after consulting with Defiance Baseball Association president Lou Rivera on the DBA’s code of conduct for coaches and parents. Miller said that the HBA would be willing to sign a liability waiver to take the burden off the village. Following Rivera’s address to council describing his perspective and the DBA format, discussion became heated between Miller and Kuhn and some council members.
Mayor Jones asked fiscal officer Cheryl Smith about the results of background checks that had been completed and Smith noted that 97 had passed with one being blocked. Police chief Mark Denning recommended that the checks be followed this year with the current guidelines per Ohio Revised Code and then re-evaluate at the end of the year to make potential adjustments.
Tempers flared at multiple moments when Kuhn interjected about the work installing cement and new seating at some of the park fields.
Park board president Adam Gubernath and board member Lindsay Thiel also addressed council regarding the issue, with Gubernath questioning who is in charge of the recreation programs in town and that the park board is in a bad position regarding what they have authority to do.
“The situation is turning into total chaos,” said Gubernath. “It has to be black and white … what I would ask for is some direction, and a little confirmation from council on what we can do. It’s a right for anyone to go down to the park to watch their kids play but it is a privilege to coach.”
Added Thiel: “We’re willing to put in the work to adjust by-laws as necessary. It just seems like the buck is being passed in a lot of different ways.”
Jones wrapped up the discussion, noting that a compromise needs to be reached. Councilman Ron Beverly said that Jones should set up a meeting with different representatives of the affected parties. Jones set a meeting for Wednesday afternoon with councilmen Eric Bassett and Taylor Klepper, along with solicitor Troy Essex, Miller and representatives from the HBA, Hicksville Softball and members of the park board as well to try and reach an equitable solution and hear concerns.
Council also declared an emergency to pass a resolution towards the purchase of a Ford F-450 truck from Jim Schmidt Ford in Hicksville to replace the 1993 plow truck currently in use. The decision to pass as an emergency came on recommendation from village administrator Kent Miller to provide the village enough time before winter snow season because of longer build times for the vehicle.
In other business, the council:
• heard from Miller that following the presentation to the Ohio Small Communities Environmental Infrastructure Group that the Defiance Avenue lift station and sewer project would not qualify for any grants but would be able to receive zero-percent design and low interest loans for construction.
• declared an emergency to pass an ordinance amending the annual village appropriations ordinance for a change of $48,900 for capital projects.
• heard the summary of the March HIX-TV meeting, with manager Bill Murphy reporting that live-streaming of 2021 Hicksville tournament basketball games went very well overall and that Murphy had spoken with Hicksville High School principal Jeff Slattery regarding the school’s adoption of ‘school seals’ as part of new graduation requirements.
• heard from the water-sewer committee’s discussion on the antennae on the south water tower, with notes that it is not currently known when the south tower will be taken down in relation to the planned construction of a new water tower in Industrial Park in 2022.
• heard from Jones in his most recent meeting with the health department that 33 percent of Defiance County residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and that 25 percent are fully vaccinated. Jones noted that the latter number is lower than he’d prefer and encouraged all residents to get the vaccine.
• heard from fire chief Scott Cramer that the new air compressors have been wired in and will be hooked up and operational by Tuesday afternoon.
