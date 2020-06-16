HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council approved multiple contracts for fire and EMS services during its Monday meeting at the Hicksville Fire Hall, declaring an emergency to pass ordinances.
Of note, the village entered into a license agreement with Two Bandits Brewing Company to allow the business to use and occupy the sidewalk in front of the building for patron seating.
The move, approached during the June 1 meeting by co-owner Mark Young, is in an effort to recoup lost sales due to COVID-19 social distancing regulations in the main restaurant floor.
Before the meeting's reports and approved ordinances were discussed, a moment of silence was held for longtime Hicksville mayor Janis Meyer, who passed away on June 2 at the age of 85.
In addition, the council approved the entering of contracts with Hicksville, Farmer, Milford and Mark Townships for fire and EMS services.
Ordinances were also approved that set rules for disposal of oil and grease in the sewer system and rules and regulations regarding sewer usage in the village.
The council elected to renew its contract with Werlor Waste Control for two additional years while also authorizing a contract with Choice One Engineering.
Also approved was a Conservation Reserve Program for a wellfield through the Current Agricultural Use Value Program through the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.
Finally, the council agreed to provide services to two different properties proposed for annexation. The first, a 2.08-acre property located in the 800 block of West High Street, and the second, a one-acre property on Spencerville Street, are both owned by Justin Kuhn.
Mayor Ron Jones offered a reminder to keep sidewalks in the village swept and free of trash.
