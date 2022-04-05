HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Council entertained a request from an Eagle Scout for a community improvement project during its meeting Monday evening.
Enno Jurcevich an Eagle Scout asked council to approve his project of cleaning up the cul-de-sac on Millcreek Drive.
Jurcevich proposed to clean out dead plants, trim up living shrubs and a tree, and keeping two large stones already on site. He also wants to install a weed barrier and three tons of river rock.
Each is being donated by family and friends.
Council approved Jurcevich’s project.
When asked why he picked that location Jurcevich said, “because it was just an area I’ve seen people throwing dead materials into it. I feel like it could be worked on and make the place look a little better.”
He proposed starting on this project in late May or early June.
In another matter, Mayor Ron Jones brought to council the matter of opioid money from a proposed settlement with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
He said Hicksville’s share is $10,891 paid out over 18 years, or about $605 a year.
Any amount less than $500 automatically goes to county commissioners and they decide how to spend that money, according to Jones.
The commissioners have asked if Hicksville will put their $605 in a collective pot with other townships in the county. A committee will have to agree on how to spend the pooled money.
More information on this will be discussed at future council meetings.
In other business, council:
• learned from Fiscal Officer Cheryl Smith that $5,900 in deposit refunds will be paid out to individuals who have paid their utility bills on time for two years. The amount per individual will be $200, and in some cases $100.
• approved the bid of $123,000 from Dangler Excavating to remove and replace water valves.
• approved a motion to pay for employees to attend an April health fair.
• was informed that the village income tax is down 19% from last year.
• council approved payment of bills.
• discussed a sink hole on 308 S. Main St. that will be fixed when the weather warms.
• noted that an Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday in the village park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.