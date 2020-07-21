HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council approved a pair of resolutions Monday to enter into a contract with Hohenbrink Excavating for a West High Street sewer project.
The project involves sewer separation from West High Street’s intersection with Antwerp Drive to Chicago Avenue.
The two separate contracts involve a water line and a sewer line project.
Ohio Public Works Commission has sent the village a grant agreement which will pay up to $130,000 (up to 48%) of the costs of the water project.
In other business, council:
• tabled the final readings of an ordinance setting rules for disposal of oil and grease in the village sewer system and an ordinance setting rules regarding sewer usage in the village. Both were tabled due to an expressed need to have the ordinances rewritten.
• gave an okay for the park board to tear down playground equipment given to the village years ago from McDonald’s. The equipment has proven difficult to maintain. The Defiance County Metropolitan Park Board must give permission for the equipment to be removed, as the board owns the land in question.
• approved an increase in the cost of delivering a water shutoff notice from $10 to $50.
• discussed the new well field behind Haver Drive. CSX Railroad has given council permission to make a connection with the underground water supply to the well field by digging under a viaduct in the area.
• heard a paving job on the 100 and 200 blocks of East Smith Street is scheduled to start next month and should be done in September.
• noted the new water tower is scheduled for completion in 2022. The south tower will then come down, resulting in a relocation of utilities and emergency services antennae atop the tower. Village administrator Kent Miller suggested talks should begin with the county sheriff’s office, local police and fire departments and other organizations.
• heard the Ohio EPA requires the village to survey all service connections to the water system to check for cross-connections. A survey form for commercial and industrial customers is available at the village website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.