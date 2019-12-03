HICKSVILLE — On Monday, the Hicksville Village Council approved appropriations for 2020.
The appropriations, with 2019 figures in parentheses, include: general fund, $1,619,497 ($1,828,052); street, $253,345 ($218,979); state highway, $16,000 ($10,180); community development, $400,000 ($318,000); law enforcement trust, $600.52 ($0); permissive tax MVR, $65,000 ($36,000); police pension, $76,000 ($75,500); DUI enforcement and education, $767.03 ($0); indigent driver enforcement and education, $12,732.73 ($0); law enforcement assistance, $10,000 ($0); indigent drivers interlock, $50 ($0); fire, $184,300 ($175,700); EMS, $381,000 ($390,500); cable TV, $80,000 ($26,350); capital projects, $1,782,500 ($380,000); infrastructure, $208,975.86 ($0); street/light assessment, $285,000 ($92,300); water, $821,825 (735,134); sewer, $1,897,615 ($2,001,859); refuse, $350,000 ($412,116); grand total, $8,445,208.14 ($6,704,600).
Council also heard from Lisa Weaner and Stacey Fedderke of Fort Defiance Humane Society (FDHS), who spoke of Fedderke’s duties with the organization and a recent request for financial assistance.
FDHS had made a donation request to be used for low-cost spaying and neutering earlier this year. The operations would be used on animals brought in either by the public as pets or strays to be released and did not include animals brought to the society for possible adoption. They had asked municipalities in the county for one-time donations earlier this year (in Hicksville’s case, February) and received half of the donation request at that point.
Fedderke’s job as humane agent is exclusively to investigate reports of animal cruelty; although Weaner said they wished they could do more with cats, the humane agent cannot respond to random stray cat calls, cat bites or feral cats.
As of November, FDHS had performed 200 spays and neuters in 2019, with roughly 15% coming from Hicksville.
Council had recently decided against giving the society the rest of the money they had requested, but Bob Fisher of the village said he would contribute $1,500 toward the organization.
In other business, council:
• approved a resolution to enter into a contract with Jones and Henry Engineers for design work and construction services related to a new village well field behind Haver Drive.
• passed an ordinance establishing pay ranges for village employees. This would take the form of a 3% pay raise.
• held the second reading of an ordinance amending existing ordinances regarding the use of multi-use vehicles such as utility vehicles and mini-trucks. Should the ordinance pass, these vehicles would be permitted on village streets where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less.
• passed a resolution allowing Texas-based Haynes Enterprises to purchase land on Industrial Drive.
• approved a resolution entering into an agreement with the Defiance County commissioners for the recovery of monies expended for providing legal counsel to indigent persons in 2020.
• noted village leaf pickup will end around Dec. 6.
• heard the village planning commission okayed a lot split at 232 E. High St.
• heard the sidewalk committee is discussing the possibility of a sidewalk through the park connecting Arthur/Bryan streets to Spencerville Street.
• received a letter from Mediacom, which provides the village with cable TV services. A rate increase is scheduled for Dec. 22.
• was reminded of the Christmas Cruise-Thru, which needs volunteers as it continues to operate at the fairgrounds through Dec. 24.
