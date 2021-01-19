HICKSVILLE— Hicksville Village Council met briefly Monday evening in a virtual session as one ordinance was approved.
The council moved to suspend the rules and declare an emergency to pass an amendment to the annual appropriations for the village, a step to properly address outstanding purchase orders from 2020 for ongoing work in the village.
When asked by Councilman Mike Barth, Village Administrator Kent Miller confirmed that recycling will be closed through the end of February.
The council also spoke on board member elections for the Volunteer Firefighter Dependents Fund, with two representatives from the fire department (Blake Whitman and Cody Sanders) and two from council. The two council representatives were not chosen and council has until Jan. 31 to do so.
In his report to council, Mayor Ron Jones reminded citizens to keep their walks clear of ice and snow, as well as being courteous and cleaning up after their dogs on walks.
Jones also noted that he has received quite a few calls regarding the coronavirus vaccine and that the county is now in phase 1B of the rollout, with residents 80 and older eligible for the vaccine.
Beginning the week of Jan. 25, residents 75 and older are eligible, with residents 70 and older beginning the week of Feb. 1, and residents 65 and older beginning the week of Feb. 8.
Jones recommended those interested in getting the vaccine to contact the hospital, their pharmacy or their doctor to get put on a waiting list for the vaccine or visit the Defiance County Health Department’s website (www.defiancecohealth.org) for daily updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.