HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Village Council has embarked on a mission to replace one of their own.
On Jan. 1, Ron Jones’ council seat will come up for grabs when Jones begins new duties as village mayor. Applications are now being accepted from any local resident who wants to be a member of council for the next two years.
Residents may submit their own names to the clerk’s office through Dec. 16, after which council will vote on who will take Jones’ seat.
Council also heard from local business owners coming out in support of Hoptoberfest, the village festival that has closed down part of the downtown business district for the past two years. Council did not want to vote on whether to expand the festival any further until they heard from the business owners.
A motion to close down the business district for the day and allow all business owners to take part was unanimously accepted. The next Hoptoberfest also will be held a week earlier than usual so as not to conflict with the fire department breakfast.
In other business, the board:
• passed a resolution allowing Police Chief Mark Denning to dispose of property no longer needed. This will allow Denning to trade in present police firearms for new ones.
• passed ordinances amending water and refuse rates. Beginning in January, refuse rates will increase from $14 to $16, while the base water rate will be $9.95 and the usage rate will be $3.92.
• held the second reading of an ordinance establishing pay ranges for village employees.
• held the first reading of an ordinance permitting underspeed vehicles, utility vehicles and mini-trucks on village streets where the speed limit is 35 mph or less.
• held the second reading of an ordinance establishing appropriations for 2020.
• held the second reading of a resolution offering Haynes Enterprises the chance to purchase land at the industrial park.
• held the second reading of a resolution entering into an agreement with the Defiance County commissioners for recovery of indigent defense monies.
• held the second reading of a resolution entering into a contract with Jones and Henry Engineers for the design of a new well field behind Haver Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.