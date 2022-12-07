HICKSVLLE —The 2023 budget that Hicksville Village Council approved during its meeting Monday includes 6% raises for all municipal employees.
The budget totals $11,269,062, according to figures provided by Hicksville Village Fiscal Officer Cheryl Smith.
It includes a $2.05 million general fund which covers police functions and other village services such as parks, but not fire and EMS. That appears in a separate "special revenue fund."
The general fund is lower than the 2022 adopted amount ($2,277,408), representing a 9.7% decrease.
While next year's budget does not include any new positions, it does provide 6% wage increases to most municipal employees.
Mayor Ron Jones told The Crescent-News that the proposal initially called for 3% increases, but he and a couple other council members felt this was too low due to inflation, so the amount was raised to 6%.
The largest general fund account is the village police department at $744,676 followed by miscellaneous (most of this for transfers among village departments), grounds at $174,134, cemetery at $125,780 and the village income tax department at $113,300.
Larger funds include sewer at $3,017,066 followed by capital projects, $2,150,000 and water, $1,234,964.
The biggest capital projects will be the ongoing development of a new well field, construction of a new water tower and construction of a splash pad, according to Smith.
Main budget figures for 2023, with 2022 adopted amounts in parentheses, are:
• sewer $3,017,066 ($2,707,236).
• capital projects, $2,150,000 ($2,035,000).
• general fund, $2,055,569 ($2,277,408).
• water, $1,234,964 ($1,027,699).
• community development, $768,000 ($718,000). The majority of this represents the village's revolving loan fund that is seeded with state money and loaned to businesses.
• streets, $312,183 ($331,233).
• street light assessment, $317,000 ($302,500).
• fire and EMS, $389,338 ($521,666).
• refuse collection, $382,465 ($341,215).
