HICKSVILLE — Local Boy Scout Maxwell Ish appeared before the Hicksville Village Council Monday night to ask permission to have a gazebo built on the corner of Main and Arthur streets.
The corner area was recently the site of an ill-fated rain garden installed several years before.
Ish’s plans are to have a permanent, low-maintenance, handicap-accessible gazebo constructed in that area, to be accompanied by low-maintenance landscaping. He said that while parking in the area was limited, the gazebo would be seen and hopefully used by numerous people, largely due to its closeness to the village park area.
While council would need to see the specifics of the project, including a design, members allowed for the construction of the gazebo on village property. Councilmen Michael Barth, Ron Beverly, Taylor Klepper and Larry Ridgway approved the motion, with Cory Wann absent. Councilman Eric Bassett voted against the project, citing location and a lack of design.
Ish must now obtain permission from the Eagle Board of Review before proceeding.
Council also discussed the Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program, which benefits homeowners in Defiance and Paulding counties. The program is now accepting applications for home repair and rehabilitation programs.
Eligible repairs or replacement items include roofs, gutters, lead paint, heating systems, water heaters, plumbing, water and sewage, electrical, structural and accessibility.
To qualify for CHIP, homeowners must have a household income below 80 percent of the median income, be a homeowner in Defiance or Paulding counties, have homeowner’s insurance or be able to obtain it, have their property taxes current and own and live in the home that needs repair.
This is a project of Maumee Valley Planning Association; information is available at the village offices.
In other business, council:
• passed an ordinance transferring $400,000 from the general fund to the capital projects fund and $60,000 from the general fund to the police and firemen’s disability and pension fund.
• approved an ordinance amending the annual appropriations ordinance.
• tabled an ordinance authorizing the establishment of a downtown design review board.
• heard part-time police officer Chris Taylor was hired by the police department as a full-time officer as of Feb. 26.
• will interview three engineering firms regarding a lift station project on Defiance Avenue.
• noted Hicksville’s annual Day at the Park will be June 27.
• heard a proclamation from Mayor Ron Jones honoring the Hicksville Historical Society, which has been in existence for 45 years. Jan Heffelfinger and Mary Smith represented the society.
• heard a proclamation from Jones acknowledging February as Career and Technical Education Month.
• heard the Hicksville Beautification Committee is interested in having new trees planted at the park.
• noted a wall will be updated at the swimming pool. Lifeguards also are being hired for the summer.
