HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Schools' Board of Education met Monday and focused on an agenda heavy on preparatory items for the 2022-2023 school year.
Not only did the board approve numerous measures for the new year (see below), but Superintendent Keith Countryman informed the board that physicals for van drivers and training for new bus drivers are set for August along with new teacher orientation (Aug. 1).
He also noted that a new music/choir teacher will need to be hired following the recent resignation of Emily Rodesh. Her resignation was accepted by the board Monday.
Too, Countryman noted that the district's attempt to secure a Safe Routes to School grant through the state with the Village of Hicksville was unsuccessful. Such grants are used for sidewalk projects.
Middle School Principal Michael Altman also reported that the middle school's schedule is finalized, and noted some changes. For example, two elective classes have been revamped "to better suit the needs of our students."
A sixth-grade enrichment class and an eight-grade seminar course will be offered "with hands-on problem-based projects that parallel the content being taught in the students' core classes," according to Altman's report.
Additionally, the report submitted by Altman, noted that Hicksville's ELA (English language arts) test scores — while preliminary — "outscored the state by 15-35%."
In other business, the board approved:
• a five-year contract for Kirsten Coffman, elementary school principal, effective Aug. 1.
• a three-year contract for S. Elizabeth Perna, school psychologist, effective Aug. 1
• a contract with the Ohio School Plan for insurance from July 1, 2022-July 1, 2023. The cost is $52,644.
• establishment of a Class of 2026 freshman fund.
• participation in federal and state funding projects for fiscal year 2022.
• donations of $100 from the Eicher family for the art show, $106.81 from Hicksville PTO and $5,452.50 from the Hicksville School Foundation for velocity training.
• one-year contracts for Paul Overmyer, co-athletic director; Brittany Carpenter, social worker; and Jennifer Cunningham, teacher.
• supplemental contracts for Robin Chamberlain, Jeff Haught, Matt Hoffman, Zach Kohlmeier, Erin Montgomery, Paul Overmyer, Jeff Shaffer, Kelly VanHorn, Amanda Wyman, Emily Finzer, Chris Gaghan, Joy Geiger, Elaine Gerken, A.J. Klausing, Keith Laney, Missy Lee, Liz Perna, Emily Rees, Lisa Savage, Joe Stevenson, Beth Stuckey, Brent Suffel, Heather Taylor, Mindy Trzynka, Amber Zachrich, Natalie Zachrich, Ashley Baum, Tonya Eiden, Jamie Parker, Pam Slattery and Riley Witte.
• middle school/high school certified staff for 2022-2023.
• a service agreement with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center for students held there. The cost is $77 per student per weekday.
• a service agreement with Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy for the 2022-2023 school year.
• superintendent authority to allow school teams to stay overnight for state tournament play, if needed.
• student fees of $50 for pre-school and $60 for grades K-12.
• participation in the national school breakfast/lunch program.
• certification of the Ohio Department of Education standards report concerning types of food and beverages sold at the school.
• a drug testing policy for students in grades 9-12.
• athletic ticket prices.
• the elementary school handbook.
• the revised administrator salary schedule.
• classified salary schedule.
• a safety operations plan.
• a public meeting on Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. at Hicksville Elementary School "to provide the opportunity for public comment on the district’s use of IDEA Part B funds with recommendations or suggestions for special education programs and services."
