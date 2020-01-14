HICKSVILLE — Discussion of the new facility to be built on school grounds was a high point of Monday’s meeting of the Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education.
Construction documents for the new building are being fine-tuned, with the board needing to grant final approval to documents.
The bids will be sent out around Jan. 21 and are scheduled to be opened around noon Feb. 19; a week later, the board will choose the construction company for the project.
Board member Craig Eiden noted several residents of the school district have asked about the appearance of the new facility. Drawings of the building’s interior and exterior are both in the works, although nothing will be set in stone until construction begins.
In other business, the board:
• appointed Jennifer Caryer as the 2020 board president; Eiden as vice president and liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association conference; Minda Jones as student achievement liaison; Stephanie Mazur as athletic council representative; and superintendent Keith Countryman as tax incentive review committee representative. Caryer and Jones also were sworn in to new four-year board terms.
• granted a $100 per occurrence stipend to John Adams and Eric Bassett for snow removal during non-school hours.
• heard grades for the semester will be posted on Thursday. High school parents wanting a hard copy report card are asked to contact the office.
• heard the county spelling bee will be held Jan. 21 in Ayersville. Briana Schiebel and Noah Harmon will represent Hicksville Schools at the bee.
• congratulated the Lady Aces basketball players for winning their fifth Route 49 Classic. Special recognition was given to Molly Crall, Kenzie Schroeder, and Avery Slattery, all of whom made the all-tournament team.
• is looking to expand Hicksville’s STEAM program. Funds for the educational program are coming from the state; plans are for the program to be held after school.
• congratulated all participants of the recent winter band and choir concert.
• will continue to meet on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m.
• was presented with certificates in honor of School Board Recognition Month.
• approved 2020 Ohio School Boards Association membership dues.
