Builder chosen:
The Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education approved Alexander and Bebout for construction of the new academic and athletic building at Hicksville Exempted Village Schools during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.
The Van Wert-based engineering, design and construction company was awarded the bid for $5,368,614.
A completion time for the project has yet to be determined.
