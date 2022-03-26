HICKSVILLE — Construction of a fertilizer plant just east of here is progressing.
Located about three miles northeast of Hicksville on Rosedale Road, the plant being built by the firm EnviroKure will take chicken manure from the huge Hillandale Eggs farm located just to the south and turn it into fertilizer.
Based in Philadelphia, Pa., the company is investing $22 million into the new plant.
Under property tax abatement terms reached with county officials, the company has agreed to create 15 jobs although the eventual figure may be closer to 15, according to Defiance County’s economic development director, Erika Willitzer.
The company’s hiring plans include the employment of chemists.
Willitzer could not say with certainty when the project will be completed and when the plant will begin operating, but noted that EnviroKure officials are planning to hold an openhouse in July and provide tours for the public, she said Thursday.
Ground was broken for the plant last July and has steadily progressed since then with a large new steel building close to Rosedale Road going up since. Willitzer had stated in December that the company had hoped to complete the project in March.
While the building is completely enclosed, some finishing work there was apparent Thursday with doors and windows still to install and construction equipment and vehicles present on the property facing Rosedale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.