HICKSVILLE — Hicksville village council held a brief meeting Monday evening, passing three ordinances and resolutions while noting an opportunity for properties in need of demolition coming up soon.
Council heard first readings of three pieces of legislation on Monday, including a resolution to submit to the electors of the village a question of renewal of an existing 2-mill tax levy for fire and EMS services for the village ahead of the fall ballot vote.
In addition, a resolution that declared services shall be provided to the 8.452-acre territory for annexation for the proposed Hicksville Health/Vancrest of Hicksville construction project was heard and both had rules suspended for the second and third readings before being approved unanimously.
Council also noted that a public hearing will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the zoning inspector’s office regarding a lot split on East Smith Street of lot 20, Edgerton’s First Addition, submitted by John Hootman.
Finally, Mayor Ron Jones noted in his report that the deadline to submit properties for demolition projects in the county is coming up by the end of the month. The program, run through the Defiance County Commissioners and the Maumee Valley Planning Organization, provides a $500,000 grant through the state of Ohio to use towards addressing houses, garages or commercial buildings in need of demolition.
Jones noted that anyone that would like to submit a place can contact the zoning office at 419-542-0551 and zoning inspector Mike Bailey to get the process started to submit pictures and proper documents to the land bank.
