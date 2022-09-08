HICKSVILLE — Village council here met Tuesday night and approved a land transfer for a new speculation building.
Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer was on hand seeking the acquisition of 18 acres by her organization in the village’s industrial park to be transferred to Keller Logistics for construction of the building. Council gave its approval.
The project is similar to others undertaken by Keller. Under the leadership of CEO Bryan Keller, the company also broke ground on such a building Tuesday in Napoleon’s industrial park (see related story on page A3) and is about to do so on another one on Defiance’s Elliott Road.
Keller’s Hicksville project calls for construction of a building measuring approximately 100,000 square-feet with the possibility of expanding up to 200,000 square-feet.
Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones noted that transferring the land through the CIC lets the village dispense with a public auction while the 18 acres can be transferred to Keller who already has plans to develop it with an investment of between $7-10 million. He hopes to complete the building next year.
Wilitzer explained later in an interview that the a building works as a means to attract outside businesses, with companies often looking to move into a building that is already in existence.
There already has been interest shown in the new building before it’s under construction, according to Wilitzer, and she noted that the contract for the building requires that whatever company goes in must provide at least 20 high-paying jobs of no less than $18.50 an hour. However, some flexibility is provided in the contract so that if the company can only provide 17 jobs instead of 20 it could still move in as long as the positions are high-paying, she indicated.
Willitzer also noted that being so close to Indiana is a good location for the building and that speculation buildings do not often go into rural areas.
In other business, council discussed the two new wells that will be going in on 60 acres across from the water treatment plant and the walking trail that will also be established there.
A council committee will meet Wednesday night to talk more about the walking trails.
