The cause of a fire that took out two homes on Defiance’s Hickory Street in April has been listed as “undetermined.”
The April 9 fire started at an unoccupied home and garage at 48 Hickory St. owned by Timothy Font of rural Paulding, and spread to a home owned by Shawn Vires at 44 Hickory St. Vires’ two-story home sustained heavy damage, but was extinguished before it was completely destroyed.
Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins said the state fire marshal’s office could not determine the cause of the original fire.
“The investigation is complete,” he said. “They can’t pin it on anything in particular — there was so much damage.”
The 48 Hickory St. home, which was not hooked to any utilities at the time, was quickly destroyed.
According to Defiance firefighters’ report, the house “collapsed shortly after our arrival.” On the night of the fire, the home was only a smoldering pile of debris not long thereafter.
Wind helped spread the fire to the adjacent home at 44 Hickory St.
City firefighters’ report noted that a neighbor alerted its occupants “that their house was also on fire. These neighbors were able to escape unharmed.”
But their home was severely damaged and left uninhabitable, with fire burning off the back of the residence and causing related smoke, heat and water damage throughout what remained.
Since the fire, construction of a duplex at 48 Hickory St. is underway while the home at 44 Hickory St. remains a burned out shell.
The fire was the third major one in Defiance within three months.
The first occurred on Jan. 19 at A & H Automotive Enterprises Ltd., 902 Jackson Ave. in a southside neighborhood, and was ruled “undetermined,” although an electric problem was suspected.
The building — once the home of a Nafziger Ice Cream plant, but most recently used for warehousing — was completely destroyed. The remaining pile of charred timbers, steel and brick is surrounded by a fence.
According to the city’s building inspection department, a demolition permit was taken out in mid-May by L.J. Irving Jr. & Sons Demolition Inc., Napoleon. Work is expected to begin shortly, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
The second major fire was not too far south from the Hickory Street blaze at Hopkins and Buckeye streets where Indoor Automart, 1700 Buckeye St. — a used vehicle dealership/repair shop — burned down on Jan. 27. An accident inside the repair shop was blamed.
Since then, the building has been cleared, leaving a vacant lot.
No injuries occurred during any of the above fires.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.