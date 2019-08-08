• Defiance County
Hickory Creek nursing home, 401 Fountain St., Hicksville, will host a back-to-school carnival Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon. Visitors are invited to enjoy games and win school supplies. For more information, contact Reva at 419-542-7795.
