In conjunction with the 225th anniversary celebration of Fort Defiance, Historic Homes of Defiance (HHOD) will be celebrating 20 years of local preservation. As part of its celebration, HHOD has put together a 20th anniversary picture contest.
The photo contest consists of 21 photos taken in and around the alleys of downtown Defiance. Contestants are asked to give the location for each photo. Those with completely correct entries will be entered in a drawing, with the top six entries drawn winning a prize provided by a downtown merchant.
“This is the 20th anniversary for Historic Homes of Defiance and we would like to do more of these photo contests,” said HHOD president Trish Speiser. “These have been really popular in the past.”
Entry forms, containing the contest photos, may be picked up beginning Monday at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), Defiance Public Library’s main branch and Northtowne Mall locations and the downtown Cabin Fever.
Members of HHOD also will be handing out contest forms at the Defiance Fortgrounds on Saturday and Sunday during activities commemorating the 225th anniversary of the fort.
Completed forms should be turned in at either of the library locations, or at the DDVB office by Sept. 15. The prize drawing from correct entries will take place Sept. 17.
