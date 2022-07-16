A familiar musical group to Defiance that hails from eastern Ohio (Kent) returns to entertain crowds on Thursday, with a special song about the town.
Hey Mavis is a musical group made up of Laurie Michelle Caner on banjo, guitar and vocals; Eddie Caner on fiddle and viola; Bryan Thomas on upright bass; and Anthony Taddeo as drummer/percussionist and back up singer.
The group gets its name from the blues performer Mavis Staples, who, according to Laurie Caner is an “amazing, dynamic, bluesy, soulful singer who is probably in her 80s still out there ripping up the stage.”
Recently, Laurie spoke to The Crescent-News about the band’s upcoming performance.
“We have been to Defiance a couple of times and we really have enjoyed our time there,” she said. “Last time we did a presentation of our latest release — a CD of 10 original songs with an illustrated book by Leandra Drumm, an Akron native. It was a CD of songs about the Ohio-Erie Canal, and we had the stories behind them with Leandra’s illustrations for each song.”
Caner said that she enjoys the history of the canals and all of the characters in that history. Being the songwriter of the group, she has written a new song about Defiance that will debut on Thursday.
“I couldn’t help myself, there is so much history in Defiance, I decided to do a song about Defiance since it was a canal town,” she added. “I don’t yet have a title that’s a little difficult for me — sometimes titles are easy and sometimes not, so there’s no title yet.
“There are so many wonderful things about Defiance history — the apple trees that lined the Auglaize, the meeting of the rivers and that beautiful area, the stories about the island and the wonderful recreation there, the 1913 flood that sort of sealed the deal for the canals even though they were already on their way out because of the railroads,” she continued. “I really like the history of the river and the canals and Preston Island. I even heard stories of people watching merry-go-round horses float down the river as 25 feet of water flowed over the island. Maybe that’s for another song ... .”
The Tuttle Museum and a local historian have been working with Caner for the new song and has sent information to her.
“They sent me copies of articles from the Rural Rambler from the 1930s and I talked with Dr. Jan Younger who gave lots of fascinating facts about Preston Island,” she explained. “I had all of this interesting information, and because I have this fascination of canal life — particularly canal boats and captains — I really enjoyed Captain Al Dickey.
“He would haul iron ore from Lake Superior, so his boat was really, really heavy. He would transport it to Paulding furnace and pick up pig iron there to take back to Toledo. He was a heavy drinker and was always in a hurry to get to Defiance before the saloons closed. Sometimes he wouldn’t make it, so his crew started a thievery project. They would steal whiskey from the barrels by popping off the upper metal ring, drilling a hole in the barrel and replacing the ring. It was so interesting to me.”
She went on to say that Capt. Dickey was also a menace on the rivers.
“He was also really mischievous and his boat was so heavy. He would bump into one of the bridges that he knew he could knock off its pinnings if he hit it in just the right spot,” Caner added. “The bridge tenders did not like to see him coming because they knew what he would do and it would stop traffic until the bridge was fixed.”
The Defiance Community Cultural Council, supported by the Ohio Arts Council, is sponsoring the performance by Hey Mavis Thursday at 7 p.m. at Triangle Park. The performance is free and open to the public, just bring a chair or a blanket.
“We are looking forward to coming to Defiance,” said Caner. “We have really enjoyed our time there it’s been great. We appreciate the support of the Tuttle and the Defiance Community Cultural Council.”
