NAPOLEON — City officials here recognized a group of persons who helped save a life at the Napoleon Aquatic Center on July 19 and addressed animal complaints during council’s meeting Monday.
Mayor Jason Maassel complimented several lifeguards and an unknown off-duty nurse who on that day helped save a person with a medical emergency in the pool’s deep end.
A momento was presented Monday that will be hung in the pool’s lifeguard room denoting what happened that day.
“... and on this day all the training they had mattered and they responded in the best way possible, and because of all their training and how much they care they had a great result that day,” Mayor Jason Maassel told The Crescent-News Monday. “The person came out of the water not responsive. By the time they were transported they were breathing on their own and that was because of the training they did. ... We’re really proud of ourlifeguards.”
Councilman Ross Durham said his daughter was at the pool that “traumatic” day, and is “glad we recognized that day.”
Later, resident Mike Austermiller detailed damage that has been caused to his garden by deer and other animals. He requested that the city consider measures that would help reduce these problems.
“It’s just gotten out of control,” said Austermiller, noting that a third of his sweet corn was eaten by animals.
He said residents can file deer damage reports at www.wildohio.gov.
He noted that 16 crashes involving deer occurred within Napoleon last year while six deer road kills were reported in Henry County in all of 1962.
City Manager Joel Mazur said his office could authorize a “controlled hunt” with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ permission. But he said this effort would have to go on for years to make an impact on Napoleon’s deer population.
Should a hunt occur, Mazur suggested that this be confined to bow and arrow only or to have “sharpshooters come in,” perhaps with a lottery.
“You want to have some sort of filtering ...,” he said, noting that the state’s bow hunting season for deer begins on Oct. 1.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the first reading of an ordinance allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to undertake resurfacing work on Ohio 110. City Engineer Chad Lulfs is working with state officials to extend the project further into Napoleon.
• passed the first of an emergency resolution giving the city manager authority to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission and Local Transportation Improvement Program funds. Lulfs said the city is seeking $325,000 for a project on Third Street estimated at $725,000. The resolution will return for a third reading at council’s Aug. 15 meeting.
• approved the second reading of an emergency ordinance increasing the pay of part-time firefighters. The legislation will receive a third reading at council’s Aug. 15 session.
• passed the third and final reading of an emergency ordinance amending the city’s engineering rules and regulations.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation authorizing replacement pages to the city’s codified ordinances.
• approved a motion directing the law director to compose legislation concerning a trexing permit application for Taquieria El Gordito which is moving to the old Kentucky Fried Chicken location on Scott Street.
• passed a motion approving a recommendation to extend a contract to BHM CPA Group, Columbus, for the next five annual audits.
• approved a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation increasing the city’s threshold requiring council approval for purchases or contracts to $50,000. This represents an increase from $25,000. Mazur said the reason for the request is the threshold now “really bogs down the process and the service that the department heads are trying to provide for their departments.”
• passed a motion allowing the purchase of a dump truck for the cemetery to replace an old truck which had caught fire.
• welcomed the city’s new human resources director, Brittany Roof. She replaces Lanie Lambert who recently became the City of Defiance’s human resources director.
• met in executive session to discuss collective bargaining.
• Lulfs reported that work on the multi-use path project from Jahns Road to Ritter Park is about to begin as a contractor moves into position. He also noted that resurfacing work on Glenwood Avenue should begin soon.
