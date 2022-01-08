Northwest State Community College (NSCC) president Todd Hernandez presented information about how NSCC impacts northwest Ohio, as the guest speaker of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce’s “First Friday” luncheon at the Defiance VFW Post 3360 Friday afternoon.
The event is held the first Friday of each month.
Hernandez, who became the eighth president at NSCC April 1, 2021, shared information about NSCC’s history, its educational offerings, its strategic plan, its students, its foundation, its workforce development program, its mission, vision and values.
“Anyone who knows me knows I hate to talk about myself,” said Hernandez, who grew up in Napoleon.
After talking about his background, Hernandez jumped into NSCC’s mission statement, and the college’s three components, education, training and services.
“When you think Northwest State Community College, many think about our classes, but education is only a third of what we do,” said Hernandez. “We also have training, which is our workforce development, and right now 57% of our enrollment is in workforce. Services we offer to our students and to communities comprise the other third.”
Hernandez went on to share what he called NSCC’s “PIL ... People, Integrity, Learning,” which he explained, “is a shared vision,” at NSCC.
One area where the NSCC president shared he was very proud, when he explained the college earned accreditation through the 2030-31 school year.
“What sets us apart is how we serve our learners,” said Hernandez. “We’ve transitioned from, ‘This is when classes take place,’ to, ‘Tell us what you need and we will find a way to get you there.’”
He followed with information about the students who attend NSCC (the average student’s age is 28), and the majority of students who take classes or are a part of workforce development programs, stay in northwest Ohio.
Hernandez shared NSCC is a “major player” in securing state and federal funding for students, (last year NSCC awarded $2.2 million in scholarships) and it’s working on developing even more scholarships for learners in the near future.
He explained that the college partners with many organizations in the area, state, country and around the world, to make sure NSCC learners have several opportunities to grow.
“Our partners are our secret sauce,” said Hernandez.
In addition, the college not only has academic advisors, it also secured a TRIO grant from the Department of Education, which offers educational opportunity outreach programs designed to motivate and support students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Hernandez announced NSCC is currently leasing a building in Van Wert, with an eye toward purchasing it, in order to offer a full-service campus to serve students in Paulding and Van Wert counties.
The president finished by saying: “I want people to say, ‘I learned about Northwest State Community College today, and this is what I learned, one, its a value-driven organization; two, we are very strong financially; and three, we are your community college. What do you need? Come to us, let’s have some conversations and build what is needed. We are ready to serve.”
Once Hernandez’s presentation was over, he answered a few questions from those in attendance.
Following the program, Jessica West, marketing and events coordinator of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce, thanked everyone for attending, before announcing the next First Friday will be held Feb. 4 at VFW Post 3360.
