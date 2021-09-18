GRELTON — Celebrate the opening of The Heritage Center in Grelton this Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

This historic Henry County gem is located on County Road M, just west of County Road 7 (Grelton).

The structure used to be a Methodist Episcopal Church built around 1890 and was the former museum for the Henry County Historical Society until 2009.

It is filled with many educational and fun artifacts from around Henry County. The Heritage Center is owned and managed by the Four Corners Historical Cooperative Inc. and recently had improvements to the property through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

For more information contact Peggy Bohls 419-966-1648, Bennie Dawson 419-591-9967, Janet Schmidt 419-591-6578 or check out FCHC on Facebook.

