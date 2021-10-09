GRELTON — The Heritage Center in Grelton will host an open house to celebrate the center’s opening on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. This Henry County historic landmark is located on County Road M, just west of County Road 7.
The structure used to be a Methodist Episcopal Church built around 1890 and was the former museum for the Henry County Historical Society until 2009. It is filled with many educational and fun artifacts from around Henry County.
The Heritage Center is owned and managed by the Four Corners Historical Cooperative Inc. and recently had improvements to the property through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.
For more information contact Peggy Bohls 419-966-1648, Bennie Dawson 419-591-9967, Janet Schmidt 419-591-6578 or check out FCHC on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.