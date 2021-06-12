GRELTON — The Four Corners Historical Cooperative Inc. (FCHC) invites area history buffs to celebrate the opening of the Heritage Center in this Henry County community from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The Heritage Center is located on Henry County Road M, just west of County Road 7.
The building was built around 1890 and served as a Methodist Episcopal Church. More recently, it was the museum for the Henry County Historical Society until 2009. It is filled with many educational and fun artifacts from around Henry County.
The Heritage Center is owned and managed by the FCHC, and recently had improvements to the property through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.
For more information, contact: Peggy Bohls, 419-966-1648; Bonnie Dawson, 419-591-6578; Janet Schmidt, 419-591-658; or visit the FCHC Facebook page.
