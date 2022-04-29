While Henry and Williams counties were among the local political subdivisions which also received grant funds announced Wednesday by the state.
Henry County's land bank was granted $133,316 through the state's "brownfield remediation program" to tackle two projects — the former Karl & Jan's bulk fuel station in Hamler from the 1950s-1990s and the Florida school, which closed in the 1960s.
According to a news release issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office, the site includes three aboveground storage tanks while three abandoned tanks are still there.
Some $110,812 was awarded to the land bank to make an environmental assessment of the site and determine "soil and groundwater conditions."
The land bank also received $22,504 to pay for an asbestos study at the former Florida school in the small Henry County community along the Maumee River.
This is in preparation for the building's demolition as the structure has been deteriorating for years. It was most recently owned privately before being acquired by the county land bank.
The bank also has taken possession of the aforementioned building in Hamler.
Henry County officials are hoping to receive a second round of state brownfield money to take down both buildings, according to Commissioner Glenn Miller, a land bank board member.
In Williams County, $25,848 was granted by the state to conduct an assessment in eight vacant buildings of the former Edon Northwest School, which was abandoned in 2005.
Defiance County's land bank received approximately $700,000 (see related story on page C1) to address brownfields on South Jackson Avenue and Baltimore Road in Defiance while Fulton and Paulding counties also received funds (see story in Thursday's Crescent-News.)
