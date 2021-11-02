NAPOLEON — A countywide health levy renewal breezed through in Henry County elections Tuesday while voters in Damascus and Liberty townships supported new taxation for services.
The Henry County Health Department's 1.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses was affirmed with 63.2% support. The count was 2,263 for and 1,313 against.
Renewed for a second time, the level of support was slightly higher than the last time the measure was on the ballot (2016) when 61% of county voters said yes.
Henry County voters also helped renew the Four County ADAMhs Board's 0.7-mill, five-year levy for mental health and drug addiction services. Throughout the four counties the board serves, the levy passed 15,543-6,882 on Election Night, amounting to 69.3% support.
While Damascus Township voters — centered in McClure — chose Ryan Arno and Kyle Sworden as their two trustees among a field of six candidates, they also strongly supported an additional 1.5-mill, continuing levy for fire and EMS service.
The count was 308 for and 109, equating to 73.8% support.
And Liberty Township — which includes most of Liberty Center — approved an additional 0.75-mill, five-year for current expenses by a 199-164 count (54.8%).
Voters there also helped decide a contested Liberty Center Schools Board of Education race for three open seats. Incumbents Neal Carter, John Weaver and Andrea Zachrias were the winners of new four-year terms.
With only the district's Henry County voters, challenger Clark Myles was preferred over Zacharias. But after the district's Fulton County voters were added, the totals were Carter, 578; Weaver, 550; and Zacharias, 487, with Myles finishing just out of the running at 467 votes.
Voters in Deshler, Marion Township and the Holgate Local Schools district also decided contested elections (see chart below).
Turnout among the county's 19,716 registered voters was 18.5%.
Henry County's results won't become official until certified by the county's board of elections on Nov. 15.
Unofficial results in Henry County:
Boards of Education
Northwest Ohio
Educational Service Center
(elect one)
√Brian Baker.......817
Archbold Local
(elect three)
√Karen Beck (inc.)...106
√Skeat Hug.............83
Unexpired term
(elect one)
√Tyson Stuckey....111
Holgate Local
(elect two)
√Darlene Hoffman (inc.)....237
√L. Gerken-Schuller (inc.)..198
Joseph Pennington............148
Liberty Center Local
(elect three)
(see explanation above)
√Neal Carter (inc.)......474
√Clark Myles..............366
√John Weaver (inc.)....438
A. Zacharias (inc.).......364
Napoleon Area
(elect three)
√Marcia Bruns (inc.)..992
√Ty Otto (inc.).........946
√Ryan Crandall.....1,112
Patrick Henry Local
(elect three)
√Eric Bostelman (inc.).....681
√Michael Knueven (inc.)..589
√Thomas Taylor.............568
Municipal offices
Napoleon
Council
(elect four)
√J. Bialorucki (inc.)......498
√David Cordes............493
√Lori Siclair (inc.).......576
√Kenneth Haase (inc.).495
Deshler
Council
(elect four)
√Kolby Seemann.........235
√Clint Smith...............187
James Suber (inc.)......164
√Karen Weber............207
√Michael Woods (inc.).199
Board of public affairs
(elect one)
√Mark Feehan (inc.)..251
Florida
Council
(elect four)
No candidates
Hamler
Council
(elect four)
√H. Pinkham (apptd. inc.)..51
√Candace Starkey (inc.)....48
Board of public affairs
(elect one)
√Brian Keith (inc.).....56
Holgate
Council
(elect four)
√Chris Healy...............108
√Brenda Kimmich (inc.)..62
√M. Medina (write-in).....19
Liberty Center
Council
(elect four)
No candidates
Malinta
Council
(elect four)
√Melanie Anderson.......18
√Deena Arreguin (inc.)..24
√Emilio Medina............20
McClure
Council
(elect four)
√Andrew Borck..........68
√George Miller (inc.)...79
√M. Gonzalez-Perry....56
New Bavaria
Council
(elect four)
√J. Aelker (apptd. inc.)......19
√Jack Ward (apptd. inc.)....17
Township offices
(elect two trustees)
Bartlow
√William Jackson (inc.)...308
√Dennis Panning (inc.)...311
Damascus
√Ryan Arno.......157
Terence Green...124
Keith Johnson....112
Joshua Rettig....121
√Kyle Sworden..141
David Weilnau.....87
Flatrock
√Thomas Bortz (inc.)...125
√Nicholas Franz (inc.)..122
Freedom
√Jeffrey Buchhop (inc.)..86
√Alan Damman (inc.).....86
Harrison
√John Babcock (inc.)........131
√Vernon Oberhaus (inc.)...150
Liberty
√David Mohler (inc.).....306
√John Overmier (inc.)...278
Marion
√Thomas Mangas (inc.)..128
Joshua Michaelis.............37
√Douglas Prigge (inc.)...158
Ronald Schwiebert..........59
Monroe
√Karl Klein (inc.)......132
√John Rettig (inc.)....119
Napoleon
√Kyle Borstelman (inc.).....579
√Kevin Sonnenberg (inc.)..702
Pleasant
√Andrew Clady (inc.)......209
√Andrew Hoffman (inc.)..205
Richfield
√Richard Flowers (inc.)....77
√Nicholas Rettig (inc.).....77
Ridgeville
√Carlos Grieser (inc.)....93
√Mark Lange................93
Washington
√John Patrick (inc.)....185
√J. Westhoven (inc.)..190
Tax, ballot issues
Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 2,301; no, 1,280.
Henry County Health Department: a 1.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses: yes, 2,263; no, 1,313.
Damascus Township: an additional 1.5-mill, continuing levy for fire and rescue: yes, 308; no, 109.
Deshler Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining the village swimming pool: yes, 210; no, 81.
Deshler Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation: yes, 228; no, 66.
Harrison Township: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and EMS service: yes, 144; no, 38.
Liberty Township: an additional 0.75-mill, five-year for current expenses: yes, 199; no, 164.
New Bavaria Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 18; no, 1.
Pleasant Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 103; no, 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.