NAPOLEON — A countywide health levy renewal breezed through in Henry County elections Tuesday while voters in Damascus and Liberty townships supported new taxation for services.

The Henry County Health Department's 1.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses was affirmed with 63.2% support. The count was 2,263 for and 1,313 against.

Renewed for a second time, the level of support was slightly higher than the last time the measure was on the ballot (2016) when 61% of county voters said yes.

Henry County voters also helped renew the Four County ADAMhs Board's 0.7-mill, five-year levy for mental health and drug addiction services. Throughout the four counties the board serves, the levy passed 15,543-6,882 on Election Night, amounting to 69.3% support.

While Damascus Township voters — centered in McClure — chose Ryan Arno and Kyle Sworden as their two trustees among a field of six candidates, they also strongly supported an additional 1.5-mill, continuing levy for fire and EMS service.

The count was 308 for and 109, equating to 73.8% support.

And Liberty Township — which includes most of Liberty Center — approved an additional 0.75-mill, five-year for current expenses by a 199-164 count (54.8%).

Voters there also helped decide a contested Liberty Center Schools Board of Education race for three open seats. Incumbents Neal Carter, John Weaver and Andrea Zachrias were the winners of new four-year terms.

With only the district's Henry County voters, challenger Clark Myles was preferred over Zacharias. But after the district's Fulton County voters were added, the totals were Carter, 578; Weaver, 550; and Zacharias, 487, with Myles finishing just out of the running at 467 votes.

Voters in Deshler, Marion Township and the Holgate Local Schools district also decided contested elections (see chart below).

Turnout among the county's 19,716 registered voters was 18.5%.

Henry County's results won't become official until certified by the county's board of elections on Nov. 15.

Unofficial results in Henry County:

Boards of Education

Northwest Ohio

Educational Service Center

(elect one)

√Brian Baker.......817

Archbold Local

(elect three)

√Karen Beck (inc.)...106

√Skeat Hug.............83

Unexpired term

(elect one)

√Tyson Stuckey....111

Holgate Local

(elect two)

√Darlene Hoffman (inc.)....237

√L. Gerken-Schuller (inc.)..198

Joseph Pennington............148

Liberty Center Local

(elect three)

(see explanation above)

√Neal Carter (inc.)......474

√Clark Myles..............366

√John Weaver (inc.)....438

A. Zacharias (inc.).......364

Napoleon Area

(elect three)

√Marcia Bruns (inc.)..992

√Ty Otto (inc.).........946

√Ryan Crandall.....1,112

Patrick Henry Local

(elect three)

√Eric Bostelman (inc.).....681

√Michael Knueven (inc.)..589

√Thomas Taylor.............568

Municipal offices

Napoleon

Council

(elect four)

√J. Bialorucki (inc.)......498

√David Cordes............493

√Lori Siclair (inc.).......576

√Kenneth Haase (inc.).495

Deshler

Council

(elect four)

√Kolby Seemann.........235

√Clint Smith...............187

James Suber (inc.)......164

√Karen Weber............207

√Michael Woods (inc.).199

Board of public affairs

(elect one)

√Mark Feehan (inc.)..251

Florida

Council

(elect four)

No candidates

Hamler

Council

(elect four)

√H. Pinkham (apptd. inc.)..51

√Candace Starkey (inc.)....48

Board of public affairs

(elect one)

√Brian Keith (inc.).....56

Holgate

Council

(elect four)

√Chris Healy...............108

√Brenda Kimmich (inc.)..62

√M. Medina (write-in).....19

Liberty Center

Council

(elect four)

No candidates

Malinta

Council

(elect four)

√Melanie Anderson.......18

√Deena Arreguin (inc.)..24

√Emilio Medina............20

McClure

Council

(elect four)

√Andrew Borck..........68

√George Miller (inc.)...79

√M. Gonzalez-Perry....56

New Bavaria

Council

(elect four)

√J. Aelker (apptd. inc.)......19

√Jack Ward (apptd. inc.)....17

Township offices

(elect two trustees)

Bartlow

√William Jackson (inc.)...308

√Dennis Panning (inc.)...311

Damascus

√Ryan Arno.......157

Terence Green...124

Keith Johnson....112

Joshua Rettig....121

√Kyle Sworden..141

David Weilnau.....87

Flatrock

√Thomas Bortz (inc.)...125

√Nicholas Franz (inc.)..122

Freedom

√Jeffrey Buchhop (inc.)..86

√Alan Damman (inc.).....86

Harrison

√John Babcock (inc.)........131

√Vernon Oberhaus (inc.)...150

Liberty

√David Mohler (inc.).....306

√John Overmier (inc.)...278

Marion

√Thomas Mangas (inc.)..128

Joshua Michaelis.............37

√Douglas Prigge (inc.)...158

Ronald Schwiebert..........59

Monroe

√Karl Klein (inc.)......132

√John Rettig (inc.)....119

Napoleon

√Kyle Borstelman (inc.).....579

√Kevin Sonnenberg (inc.)..702

Pleasant

√Andrew Clady (inc.)......209

√Andrew Hoffman (inc.)..205

Richfield

√Richard Flowers (inc.)....77

√Nicholas Rettig (inc.).....77

Ridgeville

√Carlos Grieser (inc.)....93

√Mark Lange................93

Washington

√John Patrick (inc.)....185

√J. Westhoven (inc.)..190

Tax, ballot issues

Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 2,301; no, 1,280.

Henry County Health Department: a 1.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses: yes, 2,263; no, 1,313.

Damascus Township: an additional 1.5-mill, continuing levy for fire and rescue: yes, 308; no, 109.

Deshler Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining the village swimming pool: yes, 210; no, 81.

Deshler Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation: yes, 228; no, 66.

Harrison Township: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and EMS service: yes, 144; no, 38.

Liberty Township: an additional 0.75-mill, five-year for current expenses: yes, 199; no, 164.

New Bavaria Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 18; no, 1.

Pleasant Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 103; no, 28.

