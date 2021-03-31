NAPOLEON — Although things seem to be improving on the coronavirus front, Henry County's senior center here remains cautious about a reopening.
The senior center's director, Penni Bostelman, discussed the matter during Henry County commissioners' regular meeting Tuesday.
Bostelman reported that the center receives guidance from several agencies including, Ohio's State Department of Aging, the Area Office on Aging, the Ohio Association of Senior Centers and the Henry County Health Department.
"I feel each of these agencies (is) being cautious and deliberate in all reopening recommendations," Bostelman stated in her report to commissioners. "They feel we are all still months away instead of weeks, but nonetheless, we are planning for what that reopening will look like and how to fairly address the needs of so many limited capacities."
Moving to other topics, Bostelman's report noted that the senior center's meal program averaged 320 in February, down a bit from the January average (341).
Too, she reported that her agency will be providing Easter dinners to nine Henry County families this year. Leftover Thanksgiving donations as well as Campbell's Soup grant funds will be used to provide these meals, according to Bostelman.
Meanwhile, the Area Office on Aging conducted its annual review of the Henry County Senior Center and issued no violations, she reported.
"But we did need to follow through on a few items, which I believe all have been taken care of already," she stated in her report.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• held a bid opening for the complete replacement of a bridge on Henry County Road T, between roads 9 and 10, just west of Liberty Center. Bids were received from R.G. Zachrich Construction, Defiance, $365,583.50; Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, $372,176.25; and Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, $376,580. The project completion date is Sept. 1. A contract will be awarded later.
• met with Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers and Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer to discuss file storage. The matter will be revisited later.
• approved the filing of several applications on behalf of the Henry County Transportation Network for grants through the Ohio Department of Transportation.
