NAPOLEON — Three local road projects were among the many topics discussed here Friday morning by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and Henry County officials.
Sprague also explained about a new initiative his office plans to launch this spring (see related story on page A1), as well as other programs.
The infrastructure discussion began after Sprague mentioned a market access program offered through the state treasurer’s office (STAR Ohio), which allows local governments the ability to save on borrowing costs for projects.
“We’ve had, I think, over $150, $300 million last year in that program,” said Sprague. “So people are taking advantage of it — local governments are.”
Commissioner Glenn Miller said it would have been interesting how the program would have figured into Napoleon’s pending new Maumee River bridge project.
Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer explained that officials just took out a $2.8 million bond for the city’s portion of the project, to be funded mainly by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The estimated cost for the project — to provide a new Maumee River crossing at Industrial Drive on the north and Ohio 110 on the south — is $11 million. ODOT will handle the bid process.
Garringer told Sprague that Napoleon’s funding share will come from gas taxes and license fees. But he expressed interest in the treasurer’s program for the future.
The governments using it last year “saved about $2.8 million total for all the projects,” said Sprague. “So I think those are real dollar savings when you need to lower your interest rates.”
Miller also informed Sprague that ODOT will construct a new interchange at U.S. 24 and Henry County Road 17D due to safety issues. But he isn’t sure what Henry County’s financial participation will be.
Garringer noted the traffic fatalities that have occurred there, while Commissioner Bob Hastedt indicated that farmers also face challenges in getting equipment through the intersection as well.
“There wasn’t any way to make slow-down lanes,” Miller told Sprague. “There wasn’t the space and the right-of-way to do that. And it was a grassroots effort by people who lived out there, came to us and said, ‘what can we do?’”
When U.S. 24 was widened to four lanes, Miller added, there “just wasn’t quite enough funding to do everything that really should have been done. There are too many at-grade crossings in Henry County and Defiance County.”
He said “part of the agreement with ODOT is that some of these at-grade crossings will close.”
For example, the U.S. 24 intersection just west of Henry County Road P was reconfigured last year. Right turns only are now permitted from County Road P onto U.S. 24, and the crossing across the four-lane road has been eliminated.
