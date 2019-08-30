Defiance County commissioners met with representatives of Henry County’s transportation network to discuss the expansion of their services here.
Mike Saneholtz and Brad Book of the Henry County Transportation Network attended the commissioners’ Thursday session after being invited in to discuss the matter.
Commissioners also continued to seek public input on two planned street assessment projects in separate townships.
The Henry County network has applied for an Ohio Department of Transportation grant to purchase 15 vehicles that would allow it to expand services into Defiance County. But a $125,000 match would be needed by Defiance County’s participating agencies.
Representatives of those other groups — such as Defiance County’s senior services, veterans affairs, job and family services, and board of developmental disabilities offices — were on hand for Thursday’s meeting as well.
Commissioners requested the meeting because they hadn’t been brought into the grant application process, according to Commissioner Ryan Mack. He said in an interview Thursday that even though Defiance city officials and United Way were working with Henry County for some time, “they now just brought it to us.”
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky added that “I’m not sure we have had an opportunity to digest everything. It’s relatively new for us. ... It’s just a lot for us to think about it — if this would benefit our county or not.”
A meeting is scheduled on Sept. 6 among the involved groups.
Also Thursday, commissioners held public hearings on two proposed road projects in separate townships. Each has been requested by affected property owners, and would be paid for through assessments.
One is on Haymaker Drive, a private undeveloped road providing access to a number of properties south of Bowman Road in Defiance Township.
The estimated cost is $123,603.75, with each property owner’s share figured at $13,733.75. Annual assessments — based on how they would be paid — range from $1,414.58-$1,785.39.
Although commissioners had approved resolutions to proceed on June 17, some uncertainty about going forward remains.
Commissioners noted in a news release concerning Thursday’s meeting that they will give property owners until Wednesday “to offer their opinions on this project.” The next day (Thursday), commissioners plan to decide whether to proceed.
The other assessment project is the improvement of Lake Shore Drive and Leisure Shores Drive in Lake Christi Meadows in Noble Township.
The project’s estimated cost is $155,787.50, leaving each property owner’s expected share at $7,789.38. Annual assessments are estimated at $802.31-$1,012.62.
Commissioners also will allow affected property owners involved in that project to express their thoughts until Wednesday, but they plan to award a contract on Thursday.
