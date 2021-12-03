NAPOLEON — Although Henry County's closed landfill is only a transfer station now, it continues to process a considerable number of tires for other uses.
The monthly landfill report — which made this apparent — figured prominently in what was an otherwise light agenda for Henry County commissioners during their Thursday meeting.
The landfill's manager, Mike Imbrock, reported that the facility shredded 25,400 tires during November, on top of the 19,300 tires processed in October. Henry County is one of the few in western Ohio that shreds tires, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, who manages Defiance County's landfill on Canal Road.
Defiance County already has received a large amount of shredded tires from Henry County at no cost for a project next year on Power Dam Road, south of Bowman Road. The old tires, which are being stored at Defiance County's landfill for now, will be used to build up the road bed before it's resurfaced.
Schlatter said Defiance County expects to receive additional shredded tries from Henry County in the future.
Although Henry County charges to take tires, it does not charge to supply processed ones to those who want them.
A news release concerning Henry County commissioners meeting Thursday stated that "those tires are being shipped out as fast as they are processed."
Some 112,400 were shipped in October along with 24,200 in November, according to Imbrock.
Besides Defiance County, a Toledo landfill will be using shredded tires supplied by Henry County for a drainage project.
Imbrock's report also noted that the landfill took in 182.8 tons of solid waste, 119.9 tons of tires and 2.8 tons of brick/concrete/asphalt. Th waste is then transferred on to the Defiance County landfill.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving an agreement with Perry ProTech to lease a copier for the commissioners office.
• tabled a resolution taking action on an investment policy statement for investing inactive county funds.
• approved a resolution establishing holidays for county employees in 2022.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel compensation.
