MALINTA — Henry County’s landfill near here is so busy with tire shredding that it will limit days of operation to take care of just that.
County officials recently announced that instead of operating Monday-Friday (from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day) and on Saturday (from 8-11 a.m.), the facility will close to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.
The reason, according to the landfill’s manager, Mike Imbrock, is that the landfill is processing a record-setting number of tires. The facility is one of the few in northwest Ohio which has the proper equipment to shred tires.
The landfill actually has closed as a facility that buries waste, but it remains open to the public as a transfer station for refuse to other landfills, such as those in Defiance and Wood counties. And its tire shredding operation is drawing from 16 counties, according to Imbrock.
“It’s booming,” he said. “We got about 16 surrounding counties that come to us. ... I think we’re one of the only tire recyclers in northwest Ohio.”
Imbrock and his staff are so busy that they’ve decided to close on Tuesdays and Thursday to the public to concentrate on tire shredding.
Approximately 200 tons have been processed this month, which easily tops the old monthly record, he explained. Just in the last few weeks, the landfill has processed 20,000 tires, according to Imbrock.
Given away by the landfill at no charge, shredded tires are typically used to form landfill leachate systems, build parking lots and support basement walls, he said.
Henry County’s landfill charges to take the tires, however, the fee is simple: 10 cents a pound across the board. The size varies, from car tires to combine tires that may weigh 400 or 500 pounds, Imbrock explained.
As for the record-setting pace, he said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if it keeps going like this.”
That makes the landfill’s Tuesday and Thursday closures indefinite for now, Imbrock concluded.
