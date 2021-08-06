NAPOLEON — Henry County health officials updated county commissioners on the coronavirus situation during their Thursday meeting, reporting an increase in cases.
Allyson Smith, the health department's interim director of nursing, reported that "cases are rising," noting that in July Henry County had 35 coronavirus cases while 15 had been reported this month as of Thursday morning.
"So we know that cases are rising and we know the best protection against the virus is vaccination, especially with the Delta variant," said Smith, adding that no confirmed Delta cases have been registered in Henry County as of Thursday.
The health department's communications liaison, Bethany Wachter, added that the "Delta variant is the most common variant across the nation, so without a doubt it's here in Henry County, but we just don't have a sequence sample to officially say, yes, it's 100% here."
However, she said based on information released by the CDC, "it's certainly here."
Commissioner Glenn Miller noted the difficulty in putting down a variant — comparing it to agricultural weed-control efforts.
He announced that commissioners — based on the health department information imparted Thursday — will "probably come out with some guidelines" for county offices.
He said he finds it disheartening that those who don't get the vaccine "stand there and tell me you care about other people? What better way to care about another person or another family," asked Miller, than to receive the vaccination?
"If we find out five, six years from now ... it wasn't as effective as we thought, what has it hurt?," he added. "I think that's one of the most frustrating things for me."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution authorizing payment of $44,340 to R.G. Zachrich Co., Defiance, for a bridge replacement on County Road T.
• passed a resolution setting the amount for senior center travel provided by the Henry County Transportation Network at $1.80 per mile.
• received the monthly update from the county's landfill manager, Mike Imbrock. He noted that Henry County's transfer facility took in 252 tons of waste in July, including 99.6 tons of tires and 2.72 tons of brick/concrete/asphalt.
• met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.
