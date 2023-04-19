NAPOLEON — Plans for a new events center at the Henry County Fairgrounds here has become much more expensive, and may need a financial commitment from county commissioners to make it possible.
Commissioners discussed the project with a financial professional during their meeting Tuesday.
They plan to work with Rebecca Princehorn, a partner in Bricker & Eckler's Public Finance group in Columbus, on the administrative tasks. Princehorn, who attended commissioners' session via Zoom, will prepare a related resolution and license agreement for their approval.
The agreement will allow the Henry County Ag Improvement Association to come onto the county-owned fairgrounds for its construction project. But the resolution also would lay the groundwork for commissioners' to help out financially, if necessary.
"As counsel to the county we would strongly recommend that you do this in a way that protects the county from risk and is truly a collaborative," said Princehorn.
"We're getting ourselves (commissioners) in a position where, if something does happen, if they (the ag association) can't finish, the county can step in," explained Commissioner Glenn Miller.
While the ag association originally hoped to raise $2.5 million for what members figured would be an adequate amount for the project inflationary costs have pushed the estimate to $5.2 million.
During an interview with The Crescent-News, Miller said the county has not made a specific financial commitment outside the $250,000 it contributed some time ago, but will see how construction goes and what might be needed.
Representatives of the ag association indicated that they planned to order the building while Miller said this may allow the materials to arrive by September or October. The hope, he noted, is that construction can be completed by the time the Henry County Fair begins in August 2024.
The new 42,000 square-foot building would replace buildings now used for fair livestock shows. Those would be demolished.
The Henry County Agricultural Society, which maintains the fairgrounds, would like to see the building used for venues year-round. The separate ag association is the group overseeing fundraising efforts which have secured about $2.5 million, according to Miller.
This amount includes a $500,000 state capital grant through the Ohio General Assembly, which ag officials may use to order the building.
Members of both groups attended Tuesday's meeting.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• reviewed CORSA insurance with Cameron Caryer and Ali Redmond. They informed commissioners that the county's 2023 rate has increased. The premium total is $161,775. Minus a member credit ($25,013), the county's cost is $135,762.
• passed a resolution authorizing an agreement with Bockrath & Associates Engineering and Surveying, Ottawa, to provide design services for the Village of McClure's sidewalk project.
• approved a resolution authorizing a contract with Cam-Tech Industrial Services, Grand Rapids, to inspect courthouse plumbing lines. The cost is $8,000.
• passed a resolution allowing Commissioner Bob Hastedt to sign a consent form concerning new signs at Everside Health Napoleon Clinic, 1809 Oakwood Ave.
• approved a contract with the Henry County Sheriff's Office for patrol services in Holgate. The commitment is not to exceed 30 hours per week at $34 per hour.
• passed a resolution allowing a contract with Mannik & Smith Gorup, Maumee, for consulting and hydrogeological services. The total cost is $65,000.
• approved a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
