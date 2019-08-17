Horse show participants at the Henry County Fair took part in a horse versatility contest on Tuesday. Shown seated, from left are: Ashton Snow, third place; Maddie Heuerman, first place; and Katie Gerken, second place. Fellow contestants are, standing from left: Cieara Davis, tenth; Mia Badenhop, ninth; Olivia Westhgoven, eighth; Paige Bartels, seventh; Joslyn Mohring, sixth; and Audrey Sonnenberg. fifth.
