Dr. Michael Carpenter and Dental Excellence of Napoleon purchased in part a painting of the Henry County Fairgrounds created by Emily Hill, a Liberty Center Schools art teacher, to benefit Henry County 4-H kids involved in horse raising. The painting represents the annual item that would normally be sold at Henry County’s junior fair livestock auction. Carpenter (left) is pictured with Josh Rettig, president of the Henry County Senior Fair Board.
