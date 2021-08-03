NAPOLEON — The first annual board meeting of the Cultural Center of Henry County (formerly Napoleon Civic Center) will be held at 4 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the former Central School here.
Free public tours of the building will be offered from 3-4 p.m.
Co-presidents Steve and Julie Busch will highlight plans that the re-formed board of trustees has put into place to save the 100-year-old building from demolition.
“Much credit is due to Ken Neuenschwander (deceased) and his board for their role in getting things started,” Steve Busch commented. “Now with new business-minded leadership from outside the board, we have a solid business plan for moving the project forward.”
Copies of the new business plan will be available at the meeting.
Steve and Julie Busch are known for their work in saving the old Napoleon Armory and the former senior center from demolition.
According to a press release issued by the Henry County cultural group, “research indicates that the John L. Johnson Auditorium/Theater is one of only a handful of classic theaters remaining within 100 miles of Napoleon.”
Others include The Ritz Theater in Tiffin (1,260 seats); Valentine Theatre in Toledo (901 seats), The Croswell in Adrian, Mich. (600 seats); Marion Palace Theatre in Marion (1,400 seats) and the Stroede Center for the Arts in Defiance (200-plus seats).
These venues were designated for destruction at one time, but have been revitalized into profitable ventures, the cultural organization noted.
