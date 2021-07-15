NAPOLEON — A nonprofit organization that is raising funds to repurpose this town’s former school on Main Street held an open house Wednesday morning and offered building tours to the public.
The Cultural Center of Henry County — the building’s owner — has erected a pair of fundraising thermometers on signs outside the building. Each indicates the organization’s goal to raise $1.3 million, and shows approximately $200,000 pledged so far.
However, this number has increased, so the sign needs updating, according to Pat Bilow who is heading up fundraising efforts by the cultural center group. But she noted that much fundraising work remains.
The organization has until June 2022 to receive an occupancy permit for a repurposed building that meets code requirements. If not, the portion which doesn’t meet the requirements must be demolished.
At least this was the arrangement with Napoleon City Schools when the cultural group — then known as the Napoleon Civic Center Foundation — entered into a purchase agreement with the school board in 2017.
Bilow told Henry County commissioners in April the group is hopeful it can receive an extension by demonstrating that fundraiser is moving forward.
During an interview Wednesday, she indicated that her organization will be reaching out to “major” donors soon as these will be needed to make the project possible.
“We want to make sure that the residents have an opportunity to give to this, but it’s going to take major, major gifts to do it and, so our focus now is on a business plan to present to potential major donors,” she said. “That’s what’s going to make it, there’s no question about that.”
The organization is envisioning a three-phased project to repurpose the school.
Phase one will focus on fixing up the John L. Johnson Auditorium and the school’s two gymnasiums — located on separate levels. The auditorium has a large stage and can seat up to 700 spectators.
Organizers would like to make the auditorium available for cultural events and use the gymnasiums for athletics such as basketball and volleyball.
Phase two would address the many classrooms that made up the elementary school. When it last functioned for its original purpose, the building was known as Central School.
“There’s a lot of classrooms that can be prepared for office rentals or for organizational rentals, so that would produce some income to support a cultural center,” said Bilow.
The third phase is much less certain as it concerns the building’s remaining space, once used for high school classrooms.
“We’d love to see it put into condominiums,” said Bilow. “There’s definitely a need for that kind of housing.”
While the building has a few noticeable maintenance issues inside — a small portion of water-damaged floor on one basketball court and scarred walls where asbestos abatement was conducted by the school, for example — the structure remains strong.
Volunteers like Bilow are organizing the fundraising and efforts to preserve the building. They also helped get the property ready for Wednesday’s open house, and have been mowing the grass and tending to the landscape.
They include Gary Westhoven, Mike Austermiller, Kevin Delventhal, Tom Jenny and Russ Borstelman, Rose Wiemken and Kevin Glanz.
Others also are involved with the preservation efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.