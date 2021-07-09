NAPOLEON — The Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC) will host a special event from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday with public tours of Napoleon's Central School to be offered.
The event is being sponsored by Henry County Bank.
WNDH Radio's Dave Kleck will interview Taylor Moyer — president of the Henry County Historical Society — about the historic value of the former Central School building, a portion of which was built in 1921. Addressing the integrity of the structure will be Nathan Weaks, chief financial officer of Automatic Feed.
Patty Wiemken, vice president of the CCHC board, will highlight the work of the volunteers who have been weeding, planting, mowing, repairing and cleaning inside and out to restore the facility to some of its former look. And the CCHC board's treasurer, Mark Schwiebert, will discuss the work being done by the planning and fundraising groups.
The Cultural Center has until June 14, 2022, to raise $1.3 million to save the structure from demolition.
The event and tours are free and open to the public.
