NAPOLEON — A couple of projects to improve Henry County's courthouse here may be broken into separate contracts.
County commissioners continued to discuss smaller-scale interior and exterior improvements to the courthouse and surrounding grounds during their regular meeting Thursday.
The project‚ following completion this year of a larger undertaking at the courthouse — restoring and reinstalling the Lady Justice statute above the building — is composed of two components.
One is addressing the conditions of certain sidewalks around the courthouse. This work was discussed Thursday with the county's maintenance supervisor, Eric Weller.
According to Commissioner Glenn Miller, officials are addressing an uneven sidewalk on the west side of the courthouse.
"We want to replace that," he told The Crescent-News Thursday. "The county engineer is going to look at putting the plans and specifications together on that. ... This is still so early in the process. We're trying to get numbers assigned to this to at least give us some sort of estimate to work with."
The other component of the planned courthouse project is completing improvements inside the building, such as plaster repair, carpet installation and painting. Miller said commissioners are considering repainting the entire interior after making necessary plaster repairs.
This is part of a winder effort to preserve and improve one of Napoleon's most aesthetically pleasing buildings.
"It's extremely important to the three commissioners and extremely important to a lot of people in our county," Miller stated. "It was important to me growing up as a child and still important, and I want my grandchildren to enjoy a structure like this."
Speaking of courthouse matters, the commissioners office noted that a resolution concerning the use of the building's new colorful clock tower lights will be considered on Tuesday.
Discussed earlier this week, the lights will be employed during federal holidays as well as to commemorate special monthly or week observances.
The holidays will include: Martin Luther King Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Additionally, commissioners will observe Breast Cancer Awareness; Relay for Life; Henry County 4-H Week; and Child Abuse Prevention.
In other business Thursday, commissioners received the monthly report from Mike Imbrock, the county's landfill manager.
He noted that the facility — which serves as a transfer station for waste that is taken to Defiance County's landfill — took in 133.4 tons of solid waste along with 112 tons of tires.
The landfill is open from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.