NAPOLEON — Henry County’s new vaccination clinic here is almost ready to go.
County commissioners were updated on the project by the county’s EMA director, Tracy Bush, during their Tuesday session.
The clinic is located near the county heath department in the county’s office complex on Oakwood Avenue, just south of U.S. 24. Federal CARES Relief Act funds covered the contracted cost ($187,760).
In recent weeks, The Dotson Company, Whitehouse, renovated the former East of Chicago Pizza building for use as a clinic to administer coronavirus vaccines. East of Chicago had occupied the location before the county took over the former retail area and turned it into an office complex.
“It looks very nice in there,” said Bush of the vaccination clinic. “... It looked fantastic.”
According to Commissioner Glenn Miller, automatic touchless doors must still be installed and may not be here for another five weeks, although this would not keep the clinic from being used if vaccines become available to the county before then.
“Even without the new doors it’s still usable,” said Miller.
Officials indicated that the clinic has passed most of the necessary inspections.
In another matter Tuesday, commissioners transferred $750,000 in interest income generated from investments of county government funds to the general fund. The money will be used to make improvements to the county courthouse, according to commissioners.
This includes refurbishing the Lady Justice statute on top of the courthouse, which was removed earlier this year for rehab work.
The statute project represents the first of three possible phases of courthouse work. Two more — concerning maintenance type repairs — may follow in coming years, but commissioners have not set a definitive timeframe.
However, Tuesday’s cash transfer is expected to provide enough money for the three phases.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• discussed the expenditure of remaining CARES Relief Act funds before the deadline for doing so expires on Dec. 30. The county received $1.6 million, and had spent or encumbered all but $23,610 as of Tuesday morning, according to Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer.
• authorized 1.5% wage increases in 2021 for Henry County Job and Family Services employees.
• approved the payment of $480,000 to Quality Lines Inc. for utility relocation on the new Maumee River bridge being built in Napoleon.
