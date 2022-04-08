NAPOLEON — Henry County's new agriculture research farm was a subject of county commissioners regular session here Thursday.
OSU Extension Office Educator Alan Leininger met with commissioners for an update on his office's activities, but a considerable amount of the focus was his agency's research area at roads 15 and S, just northwest of Napoleon.
Once the location of the county home (Country View Haven) that closed some years ago, the site will provide Henry County's OSU Extension Office a place for conducting soil and crop tests to improve agricultural practices and conservation.
Leininger noted some of the planned tests on the site as well as interest from others (such as Pioneer Seeds). He noted possible donations from Poneer Seeds along with Redline Equipment for use on the property.
Too, he noted the possibility of establishing a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization for the research site.
In this effort, Leininger informed commissioners that he's been in contact with Bruce Clevenger — area leader and educator, agriculture and natural resources for the Defiance County OSU Extension Office — who helps manage a research facility on Ohio 15, northwest of Defiance.
Commissioners expressed support for the new facility in Henry County.
"We want to do any kind of tests that would benefit our Henry County farmers," said Commissioner Glenn Miller. "If there's benefit outside of that, wonderful, but primarily I want it to focus acreage to Henry County farmers."
Leininger expressed agreement with this approach and other possibilities on the site.
"If you'd like to see X done out there in terms of conservation projects, I'm not going to be abrasive to it," he told commissioners. "I think all those projects — for the sake of just learning — are valuable to do."
Miller asked if the county's soil and water conservation office has been brought into the planning for the site, but Leininger said he hasn't had many conversations with them about it so far.
Among the other topics mentioned by Leininger during his meeting Thursday with commissioners were upcoming events through his office such as "Gardening Day," scheduled for April 29, and the Tri State Ag Conference Precision Day on July 27 at Northwest State Community College.
Carolyn Badenhop was on hand also to speak with commissioners about matters concerning the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
In another matter, commissioners met with Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender for continued discussion about new MARCS radio capabilities for a tower at the Henry County Hospital.
Hastedt noted that the switch to the system may draw some concerns from the county's fire chiefs, but Bodenbender countered that "this (MARCS) is the best radio set up in the whole country, it really is. It works."
He believes the change is needed to ensure better emergency communications coverage throughout Henry County.
"We need it and we're having issues," he said.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving an agreement with Premier Bank for the deposit of county funds.
• approved a resolution allowing a contract with Asphalt Materials, Oregon, for asphalt emulsion.
