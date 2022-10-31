HAMLER — Voters in Henry County's Marion Township — including those in this village — are deciding a new fire/EMS levy, and also helping a wider renewal request for a regional ambulance district.
The proposed additional 2.75-mill, continuing (permanent) levy for the Marion Township-Hamler Volunteer Fire Department would begin generating new property tax receipts beginning in January, if it passes. The levy would be expected to generate $99,264 annually, according to the Henry County Auditor's Office.
Hamler Mayor Jeff Brubaker — a fire department member — informed The Crescent-News that the levy would provide funds for future equipment purchases.
The department's equipment situation is good at the moment, he indicated, but officials would like to plan for the future. The department acquired a new mini-pumper with grants and township funds in 2020, but a new engine will be needed eventually and some equipment — such as firefighter breathing apparatus — has a shelf-life and must be replaced.
"We're not looking at a new truck right away," he said. "What they're hoping to do is build up funds for the next fire truck and trying to get a budget started, so we can budget when we buy equipment and gear."
They levy would cost the owner of a home valued at $75,000 approximately $72.19 more per year in taxes and the owner of a home valued at $100,000 about $96.25 more in taxes each year.
In deciding what was needed, Brubaker said officials looked at "what we've spent over the years and looking ahead five to 10 years and what we might have to buy."
As things stand, 80% of the Hamler fire department's budget comes from Marion Township trustees while the remaining 20% is provided by the village. He indicated that if the levy passes, everything will be placed into one fund that will continue into perpetuity.
Hamler firefighters also hold their own fundraisiers to help make ends meet. This includes the long-standing breakfasts — held on the second Saturday of each month from October through April — and other events, such as the village's ribfest, held the past two years.
Approximately eight years ago Marion Township-Hamler Fire Department opened a new building in Hamler. This was funded with a separate levy for that purpose.
The department does not have an operating levy at the moment, according to Brubaker. However, the EMS portion of the department is part of the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District based in Hamler.
This covers a number of political subdivisions in southern Henry County, including the towns of Deshler, Hamler, Holgate and Malinta.
Voters in those towns and surrounding areas within the district — including Marion Township — are being asked to renew a 2.9-mill, 5-year levy for ambulance services this fall.
