NAPOLEON — Henry County’s first traffic roundabout is scheduled to open Monday morning near here.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 2 office in Bowling Green, the roundabout on Ohio 110 — which eventually will represent the south juncture of Industrial Drive when Napoleon’s new Maumee River bridge is completed — the roundabout is scheduled to open Monday.

Ohio 110 has been closed in recent weeks near the Campbell Soup plant for the roundabout’s construction.

Load comments