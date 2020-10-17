NAPOLEON — Henry County’s first traffic roundabout is scheduled to open Monday morning near here.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 2 office in Bowling Green, the roundabout on Ohio 110 — which eventually will represent the south juncture of Industrial Drive when Napoleon’s new Maumee River bridge is completed — the roundabout is scheduled to open Monday.
Ohio 110 has been closed in recent weeks near the Campbell Soup plant for the roundabout’s construction.
