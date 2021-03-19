NAPOLEON — Henry County's community improvement corporation (CIC) here wants to establish a brand name to improve the county's chances as a business destination.
The CIC's economic development coordinator, Jennifer Arps, informed county commissioners of the initiative during their regular meeting Thursday. Several public officials were on hand for the presentation, including 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops, Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel and other Henry County mayors and community officials.
Arps noted that the CIC's plan is to unveil a new logo in May that will help tell Henry County's story and indicate how officials want it to be perceived. The goal, she indicated, is to find "something that ties us all under one umbrella, which is Henry County."
In the Internet age, explained Arps, it's easy for those considering a location for a company to conduct a Google search and find out something about a community. But "if they don't know what they're Googling, they're missing out on a lot in our community ... ."
Therefore, Arps and the CIC would like to ensure that more complete information is available about Henry County.
"Really the hardest obstacle I have seen for our area is just to take the first step in getting ourselves out there," said Arps. "This project can also continue moving forward well beyond just this inception. As things come or go this platform can adjust as needed."
She focused on seven of Henry County's assets, including:
• infrastructure: The county has easy access to four-lane U.S. 24 between Fort Wayne and Toledo, and isn't far from interstates. Too, the county has an airport and railroad access while a new Maumee River bridge is being built in Napoleon. "All our municipalities" also offer "substantial" access to basic services such as water, sewer, gas and electrical, for business and residential growth needs, Arps noted.
• workforce: Educational institutions like Northwest State Community College and Four-County Career Center are available to help train the county's workforce, she indicated. And the Northwest Ohio Learning Center for Manufacturing Sciences is located within Napoleon's Automatic Feed, serving in a partnership with Northwest State and Napoleon Area Schools for workforce training.
• transportation: The Henry County Transportation has been "recognized as a leader in the area," according to Arps, while the county has a 4,000-foot airport runway.
• housing: "There's room for growth across the county," said Arps, mentioning housing growth opportunities in Napoleon, Hamler and Deshler.
• school pride: Less than one week after Napoleon High School's girls basketball championship, Arps said "this was truly an example of Henry County's school pride."
• recreation: Nature trails, Napoleon's municipal golf course, Napoleon's new aquatic center and golf clubhouse (to open this year), the county's drive-in theater near Liberty Center, the Maumee River, agro-tourism and annual community events were mentioned by Arps as recreational opportunities.
• a voice: Henry County's two representatives in the Ohio Statehouse — Hoops and 1st District Sen. Rob McColley — are both from Napoleon, providing a "voice" in Columbus, Arps observed.
Several officials in attendance Thursday offered some thoughts following Arps' presentation.
Hamler Mayor Jeff Brubaker, for example, noted that one of the selling points for his town — and other locations in Henry County — is the options available. With other larger towns not far away — such as Defiance, Findlay and Lima — residents are within modest driving distance of many services.
After receiving input from local officials, the CIC plans to work with a marketing firm in April, according to Arps, with the new logo and marketing effort rolled out in May.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved a one-time, 1.5% wage supplement to Henry County Department of Job and Family Services (JFS) employees.
• discussed the donation of a disused Henry County Sheriff's Office cruiser with Sheriff Mike Bodenbender. Instead of being sold on the Internet, the vehicle will be donated to Four-County Career Center.
• designated Henry County EMA Director Tracy Busch as administrator of funds to be received from the "American Rescue Plan." The agency's deputy director, Nick Nye, will be co-administrator.
• approved out-of-county travel for Henry County JFS employees in April.
