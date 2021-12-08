NAPOLEON — A new agricultural testing area in Henry County is expected to be established near here in 2022.
County commissioners discussed the planned research farm operated by the Henry County OSU Extension Office at roads 15 and S — just northwest of Napoleon — during their meeting Tuesday with the extension office's educator, Alan Leininger.
He informed The Crescent-News Tuesday that planning is underway while research plots will be planted in May.
Enough room exists for three research projects while no research will be conducted on a demonstration area for new practices to be planted by farmers and observed by the public, according to Leininger.
He compared the proposed facility to the Defiance County OSU Extension Office's research area on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance.
Moving to other matters, Leininger told commissioners that only 40% of the planned wheat crop was planted this fall due to the wet weather, and this figure may drop next year depending upon how the wheat looks.
Too, he reported that another "precision ag day" is planned on July 27, 2022 at Northwest State Community College. This follows an event there earlier in 2021 which Leininger called "the crown jewel of what we accomplished this year."
Leininger appeared during Tuesday's meeting with Morgan Parcher, extension office educator, 4-H youth development. She replaces Laura Rohlf.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• met with Anne Spence of the Ohio Attorney General's Office. She introduced herself and also discussed the OneOhio opioid settlement with commissioners
• passed separate resolutions reappointing Nichole Trip to the Henry County Board of DD for three years and appointing Amy Rosebrook to replace Gary Cody for a three-year term on the DD board.
• approved a resolution authorizing 3% raises for Henry County Job and Family Services employees next year.
